National Margarita Day: Margarita recipes to put to the test!

Spice up your margarita game with these flavor-filled variations.

By Taylor Kamnetz

It's National Margarita Day, and now is the perfect time to taste test some new margarita flavors that will have your tastebuds jumping with joy!

There are so many ways to make a margarita, why stay in the traditional lane? © Screenshot/Instagram/mexicansugarlascolinas Sure, for that margarita madness, you can hit up your local Mexican restaurant and dabble in all the delicious noms it has to offer.

But sometimes, staying at home and crafting up boozy beverages all your own is the way to go, especially if you're down to try some new flavors without dropping mad cash to do so. Why splurge on an overpriced margarita flight when you can whip up your own from the comfort of your own casa? Tattoos Tattooed woman with over 15,000 piercings expands collection in sensitive place If you're looking for new flavor flaves to spice up your marg game, try one of these three variations. Who knows, you might discover your new go-to boozy bev along the way!

Margarita variations for the soul

Simply toss all the ingredients into a shaker or a mixer, and you'll be throwing back tasty margaritas in no time! © Cooper Neill/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP While they might taste like summer, these margarita variations are solid options year-round. Prickly Pear margarita Wait: you can make a cactus-inspired margarita? In short: yes. The prickly pear in itself isn't full of flavor, but this marg surely packs a punch!



Like many cocktails, there are a plethora of ways to craft this baby up, but the simplest way to do so requires four basic ingredients: tequila, Cointreau, prickly pear syrup, and lime juice. Food What is a king cake? The story behind the quintessential Mardi Gras treat Simply add all four to a shaker over ice, or toss all the ingredients into a blender for a refreshing and bright pink frozen delight! Avocado margarita Before you roll your eyes in annoyance with the never-ending takeover of avocados in the modern day and age, we'd like to remind you not to kick anything until you try it – especially an avocado marg. Just because you're not a fan of avocados in your smoothies or day-to-day life is besides the point. For some reason, this variation works. Maybe it's the tequila, the simple syrup, or the drink's luscious green color. Whatever it is, it's refreshing as heck and goes down almost too smoothly – particularly on a hot summer day. Just toss some avocado, lime juice, silver tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, and ice into a blender, and voilà! You've made an avocado margarita worthy of praise. Jalapeño margarita This one is for those who prefer some heat in their boozy beverages, and boy does it have quite the kick! Honestly, the most challenging part about making this sinful variation is simply cutting the jalapeño without crying. Pro-tip: do not touch your eyes after slicing up the jalapeño – you'd be amazed how easy it is to forget! All you need is tequila, fresh lime juice, a jalapeño, orange juice, and some agave nectar, and you'll be spicing up your margarita life in no time!