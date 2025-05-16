Florida deals massive blow to public health with decision on fluoride in drinking water

Dade City, Florida - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law officially banning the addition of fluoride to Florida's drinking water supply, despite decades of public health recommendations.

DeSantis signed bill SB 700, making Florida the second US state to outright ban fluoride in its water supply. The move came a week after Utah's ban came into effect, and will come into force on July 1, 2025.

"Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that's fine, but forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people," DeSantis said before signing the bill. "They don't have a choice, you're taking that away from them."

"You should be able to make decisions on the basis of informed consent... on any of these issues and then make an honest judgment on what you think is best for you and your family," he said.

Fluoride is a mineral that has been added to water supplies for decades as a way to improve dental health and reduce cavities. It is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC calls fluoride "a practical, cost-effective, and equitable way for communities to improve their residents’ oral health regardless of age, education, or income."

In recent years, conspiracy theorists have railed against fluoride's use. Such theories have been given credence by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who opposes fluoride.

Earlier in May, RFK Jr. falsely claimed that "there's a direct inversion correlation between fluoride exposure and lower IQ in children."