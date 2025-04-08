Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moves against fluoride in latest alarming health move
Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) indicated that he is considering plans to direct the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop recommending fluoride in drinking water.
The Associated Press (AP) reported that RFK Jr. on Monday said that he is assembling a task force of health experts to reassess fluoride in drinking water and make new recommendations to the CDC.
Monday also saw the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announce a review of the health risks associated with fluoride, a chemical that RFK Jr. has been railing against for years.
Fluoride in drinking water has been labeled by the CDC as one of the 10 greatest public health interventions of the 20th century and has been responsible for a huge spike in dental health across the world.
"Drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults," the CDC states on its website. "This results in less mouth pain, fewer fillings or teeth pulled, and fewer missed days of work and school."
While RFK Jr. cannot order that fluoride is removed from water – such a decision is up to the states – he can have the CDC stop recommending it.
Will the CDC stop recommending fluoride in drinking water?
RFK Jr. has long spread conspiracy theories about fluoride in drinking water, claiming that it can impair cognitive development and cause bone cancer and labeling it "an industrial waste."
While such threats exist when fluoride is absorbed in excess, the quantity found in standard water fluoridation is not considered a risk by health professionals.
EPA head Lee Zeldin expressed his support for RFK Jr.'s war against fluoride, and said that the agency will work alongside the Department of Health.
"His advocacy was instrumental in our decision to review fluoride exposure risks," Zeldin said. "We are committed to working alongside him, utilizing sound science as we advance our mission of protecting human health and the environment."
Cover photo: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images