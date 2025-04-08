Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moves against fluoride in latest alarming health move

Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) indicated that he is considering plans to direct the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop recommending fluoride in drinking water.

After years of railing against the chemical, RFK Jr. is planning to stop the CDC from recommending fluoride in drinking water. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Associated Press (AP) reported that RFK Jr. on Monday said that he is assembling a task force of health experts to reassess fluoride in drinking water and make new recommendations to the CDC.

Monday also saw the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announce a review of the health risks associated with fluoride, a chemical that RFK Jr. has been railing against for years.

Fluoride in drinking water has been labeled by the CDC as one of the 10 greatest public health interventions of the 20th century and has been responsible for a huge spike in dental health across the world.

"Drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults," the CDC states on its website. "This results in less mouth pain, fewer fillings or teeth pulled, and fewer missed days of work and school."

While RFK Jr. cannot order that fluoride is removed from water – such a decision is up to the states – he can have the CDC stop recommending it.