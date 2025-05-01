Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues crusade against fluoride, claims that it makes kids "stupider"

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday continued his crusade against fluoride in US drinking water by claiming that it makes kids "stupider."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that the more fluoride consumed by children, the "stupider" they get while touting his HHS achievements during Trump's first 100 days. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During a cabinet meeting, RFK Jr. claimed that Utah's decision to ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water was one of the HHS' biggest achievements during President Donald Trump's first 100 days.

RFK Jr., who has long railed against fluoride, also praised Florida's government for passing a bill to ban supplemental fluoride and said that he is quite certain that Governor Ron DeSantis will sign it into law.

"Lee Zeldin and I are working together to change the federal fluoride regulations, to change the recommendations," RFK Jr. said, referring to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

RFK Jr. then went on to reference a 2024 study from the National Toxicology Program (NTP) that he claims "found that there's a direct inverse correlation between fluoride exposure and lower IQ in children."

The study RFK Jr. is referring to has been criticized by scientists for containing flawed analysis and failing to follow the norms of peer review.

That being said, the study does specifically say that there was insufficient data to prove any impact on children's IQ from the 0.7 mg/L of fluoride recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).