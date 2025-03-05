Trump's cuts to tuberculosis funding could endanger "millions"

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that US funding cuts would have "a devastating impact" on programs battling tuberculosis, endangering millions of lives.

The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that US funding cuts under President Donald Trump would have "a devastating impact" on programs battling tuberculosis. © Win McNamee / POOL / AFP

Global efforts to battle TB – the world's deadliest infectious disease – have saved more than 79 million lives in the past two decades, averting around 3.65 million deaths last year alone, the United Nations health agency said.

But the "abrupt funding cuts" implemented to most US foreign aid spending since President Donald Trump returned to power in January "now threaten to undo these hard-won gains, putting millions – especially the most vulnerable – at grave risk," WHO warned.

Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office demanding a 90-day freeze on all US foreign aid, to give his administration time to review overseas spending.

And he has essentially dismantled USAID, the primary organization for distributing US humanitarian aid.

WHO said Washington had been providing approximately a quarter of all international donor funding for TB – around $200 million to $250 million annually.

"These cuts put 18 of the highest-burden countries at risk, as they depended on 89% of the expected US funding for TB care," it said.

The UN health agency said the African region was hardest hit by the funding disruptions, followed by South-East Asia and the Western Pacific.