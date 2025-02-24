Trump administration's USAID purge reaches new heights with latest cuts

Washington DC - Most employees at USAID will be placed on leave or fired by midnight on Sunday, the aid agency said, as President Donald Trump 's administration plows ahead in slashing government spending.

The Trump administration has announced 1,600 job cuts at USAID, while most other staff will be placed on administrative leave globally. © REUTERS

Around 1,600 workers based in the US will be laid off in a "reduction-in-force" effort, according to a notice on the USAID website.

All other staff directly hired by USAID will be placed on administrative leave globally, except those responsible for "mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs."

The move is a step forward in Trump's effort to dismantle USAID, which has more than 10,000 employees and operates an array of humanitarian and development programs around the world.

The agency announced earlier this month that all staff would be placed on administrative leave – a directive that faced legal challenges.

But on Friday, a federal judge lifted an order pausing the Trump administration's implementation of plans to gut USAID.

In its statement on Sunday, the agency said that remaining staff expected to continue working would be informed by management by 5:00 PM that day.

USAID added that it will fund return travel expenses for staff based overseas.

"In the coming week, we will provide details on how to retrieve personal items from the former USAID workspaces and return government issued devices," it said.