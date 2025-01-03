Biden administration allocates millions for bird flu response amid pandemic fears

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's outgoing administration announced on Friday that it will allocate $306 million to bolster the nation's bird flu response before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The new funding will support national, state, and local preparedness and monitoring programs, as well as research into potential medical countermeasures against the H5N1 virus.

"While the risk to humans remains low, we are always preparing for any possible scenario that could arise," Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

"Preparedness is the key to keeping Americans healthy and our country safe."

The US has reported 66 human cases of bird flu since the start of 2024, though experts believe the true number could be higher, with cases potentially going undetected among cattle and poultry workers.

While the virus has not been found to spread from person to person, the amount of bird flu circulating among animals and humans has alarmed scientists, because it might combine with seasonal influenza and mutate into a more transmissible form -- potentially triggering a deadly pandemic.

The funding announcement comes amid concern over how the incoming Trump administration will handle the threat.