"Black Alien" ink addict shares radical two-year flashback
France - Anthony Loffredo, commonly known as the internet's "Black Alien," has made some radical changes over the last two years. Now, he's shared a flashback of how he looked before his latest mods and tattoos.
Over the past couple of years, Loffredo has transformed himself from a fully blacked-out man with a couple of implants and a chopped-off nose (and ears) to a dramatically different "Black Alien."
Sharing his changes with more than 1.3 million people on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, Loffredo has amputated fingers, mutilated his scalp with intense and confronting scarification, and so much more.
Now, in one of his most recent posts, the "Black Alien" has revealed just how much he has changed over the last two years in a radical flashback that drops the jaw to the ground.
In the post, Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo showed off a side-by-side shot of his face two years ago and his face now. Drastic changes are clearly evident in the photos, which starkly contrast with one another.
"Black Alien" makes major changes to his face
The shot from two years ago, pictured on the left, shows many more intense and easily noticeable subdermal implants, as well as chopped-off nostrils that look far more fresh, raw, and red. His blackout is much darker, and everything looks a lot more shocking.
Now, with Loffredo baring a beard, the "Black Alien" sports far more pieces of intense scarification, but his blackout has turned more to gray and his missing nose and ears are clearly healed over much better.
In addition, the "Black Alien" seems to have far fewer implants. While it is unlikely that they have been removed, they must have been modified because they are far less evident and his look is sleeker and better textured.
"From young and ugly to old and cute," Loffredo captioned the throwback. "Glow up 2 years... Black Alien Project Évolution."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project