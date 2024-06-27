"Black Alien" ink addict shares radical two-year flashback

France - Anthony Loffredo, commonly known as the internet's "Black Alien," has made some radical changes over the last two years. Now, he's shared a flashback of how he looked before his latest mods and tattoos .

The "Black Alien" has radically changed his look over the last few years. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Over the past couple of years, Loffredo has transformed himself from a fully blacked-out man with a couple of implants and a chopped-off nose (and ears) to a dramatically different "Black Alien."

Sharing his changes with more than 1.3 million people on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, Loffredo has amputated fingers, mutilated his scalp with intense and confronting scarification, and so much more.

Now, in one of his most recent posts, the "Black Alien" has revealed just how much he has changed over the last two years in a radical flashback that drops the jaw to the ground.

In the post, Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo showed off a side-by-side shot of his face two years ago and his face now. Drastic changes are clearly evident in the photos, which starkly contrast with one another.