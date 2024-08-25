"Black Alien" ink addict shows off intense eye tattoo job

Madrid, Spain - Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has made a name for himself for his radical and often grisly body modifications. The ink tattooed into his eyeballs is certainly no exception!

The Black Alien has revealed the true extent of his radical eyeball tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

With more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, Anthony Loffredo has become famous for his intense body transformation.

Along the journey, he has amputated not only his nose and ears, but some of his fingers as well.

His body is covered in extreme designs, and there is not a single point that hasn't been tattooed.

One of his most cringe-inducing body modifications, though, is his set of eye tattoos, which have colored the whites of his eyes to fit in with his gray-blue (inked-up) skin tone.