"Black Alien" ink addict shows off intense eye tattoo job
Madrid, Spain - Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has made a name for himself for his radical and often grisly body modifications. The ink tattooed into his eyeballs is certainly no exception!
With more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, Anthony Loffredo has become famous for his intense body transformation.
Along the journey, he has amputated not only his nose and ears, but some of his fingers as well.
His body is covered in extreme designs, and there is not a single point that hasn't been tattooed.
One of his most cringe-inducing body modifications, though, is his set of eye tattoos, which have colored the whites of his eyes to fit in with his gray-blue (inked-up) skin tone.
The "Black Alien" shares insane eye tattoo
In a post dropped on Saturday, Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo shared an insane close-up of his eyeball, looking around in multiple directions to display the tattoo in its entirety.
The tattoo is seen as being a cloudy green-and-blue pattern, looped around at least the entire front part of his eye, with no white to be seen.
The ink job is shown in conjunction with not only his tattooed skin, but also the radical scarification that covers his cheeks and forehead.
It is unclear what Loffredo thinks of his radical transformation, though a post showing off his scars and eye tattoos two weeks ago was accompanied by the caption: "I'm not too ugly despite this disaster."
Loffredo isn't alone with his eye tattoos, and they don't come without risks – Australian ink addict Amber Luke went temporarily blind from them a few years back.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project