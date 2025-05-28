Body mod addict uses nose as impromptu toothpaste and sunglasses holder

São Paulo, Brazil - Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro has made a name for himself as one of the world's most tattooed and body-modded men. Now, his nose is so stretched out it can be used as a hanger.

Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro used a hole in his nose as an impromptu toothbrush and razor holder. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marcelobboy

De Souza has shocked the world with his amazing assortment of radical body modifications, including eye tattoos, massive piercings, and a number of subdermal implants beneath his skin.

In a bid to become truly unique, he even had his hand split in half and a finger removed, to make it look more like a claw. When compared side-to-side with his past self, De Souza's transformation is truly extraordinary.

Yet, it's his insane nose holes that draw the most attention a lot of the time. Massive flesh tunnels, De Souza fills them with rings and other piercings, but when left empty you can see right up inside his nose.

In recent social media posts – De Souza has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @marcelobboy – he even shows off how he can use these giant holes to hold everyday items and inanimate objects.

De Souza justifies these enormous nose holes as a way to assist him when he struggles to hold things due to his claw modification.

"I increased the nose gauge to the biggest anyone has ever managed to put in," De Souza told Need to Know. "My breathing remains normal and no pieces fly in."