Tattoo addict transforms into an alien with radical body mods and horn implants

A person featured on a popular TikTok account seems to have turned themself into an extraterrestrial being through the use of radical body modifications and tattoos .

A person shared by a popular TikTok account seems to have turned themself into an alien through the use of radical body modifications. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@haiphongtattooclub

The unnamed person was shared on popular tattoo and body mod channel Hai Phong Tattoo Club, which boasts nearly a million followers and is known for posting some of the most radical body mods in the world.

Slowly moving their head backwards and forwards, different camera angles revealed that the person had used nearly every body mod out there to change their appearance and turn into a real-life alien.

"Explore the intriguing links between alien myths and zombie lore, diving deep into cultural perceptions and symbolism," read TikTok's AI-generated description of the video, which had fans shocked.

The person seemed to have cut off their nose and etched lines into the surrounding space, reminiscent of Voldemort from the Harry Potter films.

Their ears were filled with a giant flesh tunnel, as was the ridge of their nose, which seemed to have multiple holes in it. Bizarrely, their teeth were yellow and pointed, resembling fangs.

Covered in tattoos and piercings, the person's most shocking body modification was a pair of horns adorning their head, covered in rings.