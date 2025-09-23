Tattooed man mutilates ear to make himself look like an elf

Guadalajara, Mexico - In a bizarre and gruesome body modification, a tattooed man snipped the top of his ear off and stitched it back together to make himself look more like an elf.

A tattooed man got the top of his ear snipped and then restitched together to make him look more like an elf. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@eterno_og_art

A video posted on a body modification TikTok page revealed the extraordinary steps one unnamed man took to make himself resemble an elf.

While no specific details are provided as to how he achieved his goal, the video shows that an incision was made at the top of his ear and then stitched back together to form a point.

A massive flesh tunnel is also seen on his earlobe, with a giant plug filling the hole and featuring a colorful and intricate design.

The video was posted on a radical body mod account, which goes by @eterno_og_art and is followed by thousands of people.

Throughout their collection of videos, a number of radical and often quite gruesome body modifications are on display, as well as some of the procedures undertaken to get them done.

In one particularly brutal video from last year, two people crowd around a man lying on his back in what looks like a tattoo chair.

He is seen holding his tongue out while the two people are seen working on it with a variety of tools. The man is then pictured showing off the final product – a tongue split in half like that of a snake.

Such radical body modifications are not so unusual within the community, with split tongues and pointed ears being fairly common among those who want to go a bit further than a few tattoos.