Brit with 95% of skin tattooed reveals what she'll do when she's out of space
Doncaster, UK - In a Q&A session with her nearly 160,000 Instagram followers, Cheshire-native Becky Holt revealed what she will do when she has finally finished tattooing her entire body.
Becky Holt has claimed that approximately 95% of her skin is covered in ink, with the only spots still missing being her face and parts of her hands, feet, and other extremities.
The tattoo addict recently revealed that her heel was the most painful place she's had inked and met former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while wearing naught but a bikini.
She has shared her radical journey with hundreds of thousands of people on Instagram, where she goes as @becky_holt__.
In a Q&A with fans, she mused about the future of her inking career and what she will do when that final 5% of her skin has been coated in tattoos.
When a fan asked Holt "What happens when you run out of room?" she replied with a surprisingly simple solution to the problem: "We go over the top!"
The Daily Star reports that Becky Holt then showed off a previously reworked tattoo, to demonstrate how things will change once she has covered 100% of her body in ink.
It doesn't seem very likely that she will ever reach that point, though, as Holt revealed to the Daily Star that "I'm not covering my face now. I'm done with my face."
"Who knows, when I'm older, and I've run out of even more space, I might think, 'stuff it. I'm gonna get it on my face.' But there are no plans currently to get any on my face."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__