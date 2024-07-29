Brit with 95% of skin tattooed reveals what she'll do when she's out of space

Doncaster, UK - In a Q&A session with her nearly 160,000 Instagram followers, Cheshire-native Becky Holt revealed what she will do when she has finally finished tattooing her entire body.

Becky Holt has covered 95% of her body in ink – but what happens when it's 100%? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

Becky Holt has claimed that approximately 95% of her skin is covered in ink, with the only spots still missing being her face and parts of her hands, feet, and other extremities.

The tattoo addict recently revealed that her heel was the most painful place she's had inked and met former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while wearing naught but a bikini.

She has shared her radical journey with hundreds of thousands of people on Instagram, where she goes as @becky_holt__.

In a Q&A with fans, she mused about the future of her inking career and what she will do when that final 5% of her skin has been coated in tattoos.