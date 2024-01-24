Britain's most tattooed mom shocks family with clever experiment

Kidderminster, UK - A Welsh mother-of-seven has already gone down in history as Britain's most tattooed mom. But her latest transformation left family members stunned!

Melissa Sloan has become famous for extreme tattoos and radical look. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284

Despite her kids' school banning her from events, and even local tattoo artists turning up their noses at her, it doesn't look like Melissa Sloan will be slowing down her transformation anytime soon.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the ink addict revealed that she had covered her tattooed face with thick layers of makeup, purely to gauge the reaction of her children.

When she emerged with no tattoos in her, she said that her kids were "having none of it," proving once and for all that this ink addict has full backing at home.

Sloan, who likes to go by Missy and boasts hundreds of Instagram followers, has seven children.

True, not all her kids are OK with her lifestyle, but the two whom she's closest to have become so used to Missy's radical look that they wouldn't have it any other way.

"They said, 'Go back to your craziness, mum,'" she explained. "None of them spoke to me. It didn't go well. It wasn't the same, it's like they were looking at a different person, a stranger."