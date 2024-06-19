"Black Alien" body mod addict makes shocking sex statement

France - The "Black Alien" has drawn millions of eyes due to his unique look and tattooed physique. Now, he has dropped one of his most shocking posts yet, turning the stomachs of thousands.

Anthony Loffredo has radically transformed his body into that of a "black alien." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Having returned to his home country of France after years spent abroad in Mexico, Anthony Loffredo (the "Black Alien") has been relatively quiet for months now, ever since announcing and then backtracking on the cancelation of his so-called "Black Alien Project."

Loffredo made his name through the radical body modifications that he used to shape his "Black Alien Project." Over the years, he has amassed more than 1.4 million Instagram followers while posting about chopped-off fingers, extreme scarification, and more.

His most recent Instagram post, however, shocks in a wholly different way – a disturbing rant about how "sex can kill" and "women can cum for an hour."

Written in French and liked almost 10,000 times, Loffredo's most recent post is a bizarre and hypersexual rant paired with a video showing his tattooed and heavily modded body in the mirror.