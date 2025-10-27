Tattoo addict Remy reveals true motivation for his radical transformation

Lethbridge, Canada - Ink-addicted Canadian Remy Schofield has covered his entire body in a massive blackout suit made up of radical tattoos . Now, he has revealed the true motivation behind his transformation.

Remy Schofield has finally revealed the motivation behind his remarkable tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has covered his entire body from head to toe in tattoos, complete with extraterrestrial designs, bright colors, and unique body modifications.

Followed by more than 176,000 people on Instagram as @ephemeral__remy, Remy has made a name for himself not only with his unique look but also through the sage advice and interesting anecdotes he shares.

From his bizarre X-rated below-the-belt piercings to the staggering cost of his multiple bodysuits, little is private for Remy, who seems happy to share the story of his tattooed life with everyone.

In a recent video, Remy opened up about the true motivation behind his transformation and why he has chosen to cover his entire body in ink.

"A really hard thing for people to understand about what I've been doing for so long is – a lot of people get tattoos because they want to be tattooed," Remy explained in the video, which he published over the weekend.

"Some people prefer to 'be' tattooed," he said. "I enjoy this as a hobby, I enjoy it as a lifestyle, a progression – it's almost like leveling up in a video game or customizing your character or something."

"That's the aspect of this that I enjoy, whereas a lot of people, they do tattoos for aesthetic reasons, I do this for a progressive thing not unlike fitness," he continued.