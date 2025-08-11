Heavily-inked Aussie brutally harassed after spending $33,000 on tattoo transformation

Melbourne, Australia - Aussie ink legend Blue Valentine opened up about the insane harassment and inappropriate questions she has faced due to her radical tattoo transformation.

Blue Valentine opened up about the insane harassment she has faced due to her unique tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thebluevalentine

Blue Valentine has covered her body in approximately 250 black-and-white tattoos, radically transforming herself into a "walking flash sheet" of 1950s pin-up art.

Yet, no matter how extraordinary her body art looks – all-in-all it has set her back about $33,000 – Valentine still faces a huge amount of criticism for her unique style, and in some cases has even been harassed.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, Valentine revealed that she's often had negative responses from people when she's just going about her business.

"Men definitely stare and ask inappropriate questions," Valentine said.

"I also work in a bar, so there's not a night that goes by without some form of harassment and comments made towards me and my tattoos," she continued.

"I don't take anyone's opinion of it seriously, as my tattoos are everything I planned out and wanted. I'm very proud of what me and my artists have achieved, and I've become incredibly confident in my skin because of it."

With that in mind, Valentine revealed that she's glad that she waited to get her tattoos, because the tattooing process ended up being carefully thought out and stylish, and she used great artists.