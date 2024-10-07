Ink addict "Black Alien" tattoos inside amputated ear hole

Barcelona, Spain - Anthony Loffredo, otherwise known as the "Black Alien," has revealed one of his most gruesome and radical modifications yet – d ark black tattoos over the holes of his purposefully amputated ears.

Anthony Loffredo has revealed one of his most radical tattoo jobs yet. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has made a name for himself covering his body in intense blackout tattoos, violent scarification, and some radical body modifications that'd make even the most hardcore among us cringe.

With more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, Loffredo has started sharing his many intense body mods with his legions of fans.

Whether it's his colorful eye tattoos, the amputation of his fingers, or bloody words scalped into his head, his followers keep coming back for more. Now, it's for a pretty brutal new tattoo job.

In a newly released video on Loffredo's Instagram page, the "Black Alien" showed off a brand-new tattoo job he had done in Barcelona.