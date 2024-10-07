Ink addict "Black Alien" tattoos inside amputated ear hole
Barcelona, Spain - Anthony Loffredo, otherwise known as the "Black Alien," has revealed one of his most gruesome and radical modifications yet – dark black tattoos over the holes of his purposefully amputated ears.
Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has made a name for himself covering his body in intense blackout tattoos, violent scarification, and some radical body modifications that'd make even the most hardcore among us cringe.
With more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, Loffredo has started sharing his many intense body mods with his legions of fans.
Whether it's his colorful eye tattoos, the amputation of his fingers, or bloody words scalped into his head, his followers keep coming back for more. Now, it's for a pretty brutal new tattoo job.
In a newly released video on Loffredo's Instagram page, the "Black Alien" showed off a brand-new tattoo job he had done in Barcelona.
"Black Alien" reveals radical new tattoo job
Zooming in on the side of his head, you see the hole that remains from when he had his ears chopped off. As the camera gets closer to the cavity, his tattoo artist starts inking over the surrounding area.
By the end of the video, the flesh-colored scars are no longer visible, and they seem to have been colored over, with the rest of his face receiving a round of texturing as well.
"I come back strong to the game, with my great evolution, I love this face a little uglier," Loffredo captioned the post. "Texture Black Face En Process."
"At my [friend's] studio in Barcelona – Black Alien Project Évolution 75%. – Loading Full black body Réevolution."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project