Ink addict completely covers up face tattoos in radical transformation

Berlin, Germany - Ink addict "The Reborn" has taken the radical move to cover up his face tattoos after coating his entire body in blackout and skeleton-themed designs.

The Reborn has completely transformed his look by covering up all his face tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@inkcroalpha

Followed by nearly 220,000 people, under the name @inkcroalpha, The Reborn has made a name for himself by completely covering his body in black, red, and white tattoos that coat about 95% of his skin.

His goal, ultimately, is to be reborn as a demon inspired by Vecna, the antagonist from Netflix's Stranger Things.

In a recent post, The Reborn revealed a project that saw him totally revamp his look and experiment with some changes his fans never thought they'd see.

"Full face makeup done on my extreme tattooed face," The Reborn captioned the Instagram video. "Done in 30 minutes, summarized in under 3 minutes."

The video showed The Reborn sitting in a chair as his face is gradually covered in makeup, completely coating the tattoos on his face, scalp, and neck. By the end, he couldn't look more different.

This is not the first time that the influencer has used his unique look and sizable following to share some radical changes and send a message of positivity to his fans.

"Don't be afraid to be different," The Reborn declared in a post earlier this year, translated from German. "Just be aware that it can be uncomfortable from time to time, but you have to stand up for it."