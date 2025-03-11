Tattoo addict who turned himself into a "demon" opens up to fans
Berlin, Germany - Ink addict "The Reborn" is known for his remarkable array of radical tattoos and body modifications, which have turned him from a man into a demon.
With more than 131,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @inkcroalpha, The Reborn has entertained fans with a transformation so radical that he no longer even resembles his past self.
Back in January, he revealed the extraordinary inspiration for his look – Vecna, the demonic antagonist in Netflix's Stranger Things – but it isn't until now that he has really opened up to fans.
The Reborn has started responding to questions from followers, offering at least a small insight into the man behind the frightening tattoos.
In one post, The Reborn responded to a comment suggesting he is regretting his changes by smiling at the camera and pledging "For all those who think I would regret it... The bodysuit should be ready in three months."
Another post points out that The Reborn's plan is not just to display his body art on social media, but to take action "against the stigma of tattooed people" as well.
The Reborn defends dramatic physical transformation
"Don't be afraid to be different," The Reborn declares in one particularly inspiring post, translated from German. "Just be aware that it can be uncomfortable from time to time, but you have to stand up for it."
"Be self-confident and don't let anyone tell you that you can't or what should others think? It doesn't matter as long as you feel comfortable! No risk no story...so don't waste valuable time."
"My outer appearance is the mirror in which your tolerance or intolerance is reflected," The Reborn challenged in another post. "You decide!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@inkcroalpha