Tattoo addict who turned himself into a "demon" opens up to fans

Berlin, Germany - Ink addict "The Reborn" is known for his remarkable array of radical tattoos and body modifications, which have turned him from a man into a demon.

The Reborn has opened up to fans with some inspiring messages after transforming himself into a demon via the use of tattoos and body mods. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@inkcroalpha

With more than 131,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @inkcroalpha, The Reborn has entertained fans with a transformation so radical that he no longer even resembles his past self.

Back in January, he revealed the extraordinary inspiration for his look – Vecna, the demonic antagonist in Netflix's Stranger Things – but it isn't until now that he has really opened up to fans.

The Reborn has started responding to questions from followers, offering at least a small insight into the man behind the frightening tattoos.

In one post, The Reborn responded to a comment suggesting he is regretting his changes by smiling at the camera and pledging "For all those who think I would regret it... The bodysuit should be ready in three months."

Another post points out that The Reborn's plan is not just to display his body art on social media, but to take action "against the stigma of tattooed people" as well.