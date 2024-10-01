Ink addict Remy reveals insane clown-face back tattoo

Lethbridge, Canada - Extreme ink addict and tattooist Remy Schofield has revealed a remarkable clown-themed back tattoo that pops against his blacked-out skin.

Remy has made a name for himself by sharing his radical tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy Schofield has made a name for himself on social media showing off his radical blackout tattoos to his more than 108,000 Instagram followers.

Known for having totally transformed his body over the last few years, Schofield has been a loud voice in the tattoo world, discussing many of the struggles experienced by the body mod community.

Now, having spent more than 2000 hours under the needle, Remy revealed on his Instagram that he has been having some eye-popping new work done on his back.

The clip posted by Remy on Monday shows the tattooist getting work done on his back by fellow artist @terrystattoos_. Contrasted against the black of his back, Remy's new tattoo depicts the face of a demonic clown.