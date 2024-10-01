Ink addict Remy reveals insane clown-face back tattoo
Lethbridge, Canada - Extreme ink addict and tattooist Remy Schofield has revealed a remarkable clown-themed back tattoo that pops against his blacked-out skin.
Remy Schofield has made a name for himself on social media showing off his radical blackout tattoos to his more than 108,000 Instagram followers.
Known for having totally transformed his body over the last few years, Schofield has been a loud voice in the tattoo world, discussing many of the struggles experienced by the body mod community.
Now, having spent more than 2000 hours under the needle, Remy revealed on his Instagram that he has been having some eye-popping new work done on his back.
The clip posted by Remy on Monday shows the tattooist getting work done on his back by fellow artist @terrystattoos_. Contrasted against the black of his back, Remy's new tattoo depicts the face of a demonic clown.
Remy reveals radical back tattoo
"Some color on black tattooing by @terrystattoos_," Remy captioned the post in a clear reference to his ongoing campaign to normalize color-on-black tattoo jobs, which are often looked down on in the industry.
Schofield has rallied against the idea that you can't tattoo over black for years and often makes references to it, but it came to a head in December last year when he showed off the extent of his transformation.
"What a shame it is that you can't tattoo over black," Remy captioned a post at the time. "The only way to really find out what's doable is to experience it for yourself."
"Especially given that most 'experts' are just parroting information they've never actually looked into themselves, there's naturally a whole lot of nonsense being trafficked without investigation," he said.
