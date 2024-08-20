Tattoo addict Remy reveals the staggering number of hours he's spent under the needle

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield didn't become Canada's most tattooed dad in a day. Instead, it took him thousands of hours!

Remy Schofield has spent many hours under the tattoo gun! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

There would be very few people in the world who'd even come close to Remy in terms of tattoos and body modifications.

His bodysuit has seen an insane number of variations, and he won't be slowing down anytime soon.

With nearly 100,000 followers on his Instagram page, Remy spends much of his time sharing remarkable tattoo tales and advocating for inking over black amongst other things.

Now, he has revealed just how much time he has dedicated to the remarkable journey he has been on.

We thought it would be a pretty high number – just perhaps not this high!