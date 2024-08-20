Tattoo addict Remy reveals the staggering number of hours he's spent under the needle
Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield didn't become Canada's most tattooed dad in a day. Instead, it took him thousands of hours!
There would be very few people in the world who'd even come close to Remy in terms of tattoos and body modifications.
His bodysuit has seen an insane number of variations, and he won't be slowing down anytime soon.
With nearly 100,000 followers on his Instagram page, Remy spends much of his time sharing remarkable tattoo tales and advocating for inking over black amongst other things.
Now, he has revealed just how much time he has dedicated to the remarkable journey he has been on.
We thought it would be a pretty high number – just perhaps not this high!
Remy has spent some 2,200 hours under the (tattoo) gun
A fan recently asked Remy, "How many hours, and what kind of ink?"
In response, the tattoo influencer started by laying down the law about white-on-black tattooing and the difficulties of creating contrast.
"The white ink used doesn't make a difference, none of that matters," Remy notes. "You just have to contrast it with black-on-black. I've been saying this for years, I'm going to keep saying it for years."
Remy then says that while white is indeed the direct contrast to black, it actually won't be as striking as many think. Instead, white should be used only to highlight the light points of a tattoo: "White ink is never going to be the best primary ink for anything, let alone over black. People think 'Oh, it's the exact contrast from black.' Well, yes, but it's also very choppy, thick, and hard to put in."
He continues, adding, "That said, I'm sitting around 2,200 hours currently – and since I get tattooed twice a week every week, that number is going up all the time!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy