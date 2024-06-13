Ink addict Remy reveals radical bodysuit transformation
Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has been sharing his tattoo transformation with fans for years. In a recent post, however, the changes he's made to his bodysuit became ever more dramatic.
With nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Schofield has made his name sharing tattoo tales and promoting various body modifications on social media.
Along with sharing his views on body art topics such as tattooing over black and below-the-belt mods, Remy has taken his audience on a journey through his many changes and additions.
Most recently, Remy shared a comparison pic showing off how his blackout bodysuit has changed since late 2022.
As you are about to see, the changes have been pretty radical!
Remy has been busy adding color to his blackout tattoo bodysuit
In a post dropped on Instagram, Remy compared his torso from late 2022 with how it looks today and offered some wise words to people thinking of getting their body suited up.
Continuing his goal to add color to his blackout tats, Remy's new design has a lot of reds and greens in it, as well as white outlines and some pretty intricate designs.
While the basic design is more-or-less the same, centered around a teeth-lashed eye, with a brain-like design floating above it, it is far more complicated than it was and involves a lot of new floral elements as well.
"The canvas is only as full as you think it is," Remy said in the post's caption. "Imagination changes everything."
"I’ve made many more changes since the more current photo," Remy explained, adding that fans should "stay tuned" for further updates on his ongoing transformation.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy