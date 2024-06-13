Ink addict Remy reveals radical bodysuit transformation

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has been sharing his tattoo transformation with fans for years. In a recent post, however, the changes he's made to his bodysuit became ever more dramatic.

Remy has made some pretty major changes to his tattoo bodysuit over the last few years. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

With nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Schofield has made his name sharing tattoo tales and promoting various body modifications on social media.

Along with sharing his views on body art topics such as tattooing over black and below-the-belt mods, Remy has taken his audience on a journey through his many changes and additions.

Most recently, Remy shared a comparison pic showing off how his blackout bodysuit has changed since late 2022.

As you are about to see, the changes have been pretty radical!