Ink addict who turned himself into a Lord of the Rings orc shares happy family life

Iguatemi, Brazil - Orco Sangre, who simply likes to go by "Orc," has completely transformed himself into an orc from The Lord of the Rings via the use of extreme body modifications and tattoos .

For years, Orc has been covering himself in radical blackout tattoos and even more radical body modifications, including tattooed eyeballs, a dyed tongue, mutilated ears and nose, and a range of subdermal implants.

His most iconic modification, of course, is his pair of massive orc-like fangs that protrude from his lower gum. The mod, which is removable, is meant to help him achieve his goal: To look like an Orc.

Orc has spent hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on his radical transformation, turning him from a normal everyday man to a creature that looks like it wouldn't be out of place in an 1980s Doctor Who episode.

A tattoo artist himself, Orc has admittedly mellowed out in recent years, sharing his radical look only rarely with his more than 28,000 Instagram followers, and preferring to share happy family snaps.

Orc and his heavily-modded wife, who seems to have been inspired by a different mythical creature, seem to have cultivated a happy and loving family life even despite their frightening exterior.

In an interview with the Daily Mail back in 2020, Orc denied being inspired by any particular creature from fiction, and opened up about how his parents have reacted to his transformation.

"My mum doesn't like it, my dad tolerates it, and my friends find it weird," Orc revealed, before going on to say that he regrets nothing.