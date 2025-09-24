Ink fanatic tattoos eyeballs and covers body in radical modifications

Erfurt, Germany - Mio is so obsessed with radical inkings and insane body modifications that she's gone as far as having her eyeballs tattooed and collecting countless piercings.

Mio is so obsessed with radical body modifications that she had her eyeballs tattooed. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mio_shtz

Covered in radical tattoos and body modifications from head to toe, Mio has transformed her body so radically that it has attracted the attention of nearly 100,000 people on TikTok, where she goes as @mio_shtz.

From commentary in her native tongue of German to close-ups of her many inkings and mods, Mio has embraced her unique look and is eager to show it off.

"You can only see well with the [heart]," she wrote in her TikTok bio, translated from German. "The essential things are invisible to the eyes."

Her look is characterized not just by the intricate and colorful tattoos that coat most of her skin, but also by the many body modifications that adorn her face in particular.

Her nose features at least five rings at a time, with multiple studs sticking above the surface of her skin all over the rest of her face.

What's most shocking, however, is that she has tattooed her eyeballs, giving her a unique and slightly unsettling look.

Eyeball tattoos are a risky move and have been known to severely damage people's eyesight. In most countries, they are not legal, forcing many body mod addicts to head overseas for the risky procedure.

Australian adult film star and tattoo fanatic Amber Luke discovered this all too well when she was left temporarily blind after getting her eyeballs inked. This didn't stop her, however, from going back for more.