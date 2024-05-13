Inked dad Remy reveals the true extent of his tattoo transformation
Lethbridge, Canada - Canadian dad and tattoo addict Remy Schofield is famous for his extraordinary collection of radical inkings and body mods. Now, he has shared just how much of his body is covered.
It is unlikely that many people in the world have as many tattoos – or as many piercings and body mods – as Remy Schofield, a father-of-one and tattooist from Lethbridge, Canada.
He is such a body art icon that he has more than 70,000 followers on his Instagram channel, where he shares a variety of tattoo-themed tips and tricks with his many fans.
At the moment, for example, he has mostly been advocating for tattooing over black.
In a regular segment where he answers questions sent in by followers, Remy revealed the true extent of his transformation – and the only two spots where he still goes ink-free.
Remy reveals the two places where he still doesn't have tattoos
Holding up the palms of his hands and answering a fan question that asked, "Is your entire body tattooed?" Remy revealed the two places on his body that are yet to see significant tattoo coverage.
In a video on Instagram, Remy explained that the palms of his hands and the remaining blank space on his face are the only spots on his body where he doesn't feature any significant ink.
"Yes, my entire body is tattooed, including you-know-what," Remy explained to fans.
"And that has been done more than once as well. All of me has multiple layers."
"Probably the only real part of my body that isn't tattooed is some parts on my palms, and the remaining space on my face."
"Everything else has been tattooed between five to thirty times over," he quipped.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy