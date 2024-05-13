Inked dad Remy reveals the true extent of his tattoo transformation

Lethbridge, Canada - Canadian dad and tattoo addict Remy Schofield is famous for his extraordinary collection of radical inkings and body mods. Now, he has shared just how much of his body is covered.

Remy has covered himself from head-to-toe in radical and intricate tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy

It is unlikely that many people in the world have as many tattoos – or as many piercings and body mods – as Remy Schofield, a father-of-one and tattooist from Lethbridge, Canada.

He is such a body art icon that he has more than 70,000 followers on his Instagram channel, where he shares a variety of tattoo-themed tips and tricks with his many fans.

At the moment, for example, he has mostly been advocating for tattooing over black.

In a regular segment where he answers questions sent in by followers, Remy revealed the true extent of his transformation – and the only two spots where he still goes ink-free.