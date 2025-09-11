Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff shocks with huge new back tattoo

Los Angeles, California - Former Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has stunned with a massive new tattoo that covers the majority of her back.

Emhoff has never been far from the limelight since her stepmother became President Joe Biden's second-in-command in January 2021, becoming famous online for her style and personality.

In a recent post on Instagram, where she boasts more than half a million followers, she revealed a brand-new back tattoo that has the internet talking.

A series of photographs shared by Emhoff revealed a massive swan inked onto her back, stretching from her shoulders down past the base of her spine.

Inked on in black and white, the tattoo is stunning, featuring incredibly intricate line work and shading. The swan sits on a bed of flowers, amid what seems to be a pool of water.

In some of the later photos, the 26-year-old shared part of the tattooing process and was pictured lying face down while her back was tattooed.

"I don't even have words to describe how lucky I feel to have this piece," Emhoff captioned the pictures. "All I have to say is… go get your back done."

Tattooist Ruby Quilter, who inked Emhoff's back and was tagged in her post, also shared the massive swan tattoo.

"Ella's back finished, and the process!" Quilter captioned the post. "We did this in a month in 4 sessions I think?"