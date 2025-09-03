Kate Cassidy reveals touching new tattoo tribute to late boyfriend Liam Payne

Wellington, Florida - Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has added another touching tattoo tribute to her collection as it nears one year since the One Direction star 's untimely and tragic passing.

Nearly a year after his tragic death, Liam Payne's (l.) girlfriend Kate Cassidy has gotten another tattoo tribute to her late boyfriend. © IMAGO/Bestimage

Cassidy on Tuesday shared a video on her Instagram detailing her journey to get a set of tattoos and piercings with one of her best friends.

In the video, she's seen having the tattoo etched into her skin and her ears pierced.

The tattoo tribute was particularly special: an exact replica of the fallen rose inking that Payne had on his neck, but this time adorning her thumb.

"If you know me, I only stick to hand tattoos – I just started getting tattoos probably about eight months ago," Cassidy says in the clip. "And honestly, I love them."

"Today, I decided to get a fallen rose on my lower thumb," she explained. "My late boyfriend had this tattooed on his neck, and I just love matching him. And before any of you say 'You're obsessed,' yeah, I mean, I am."

This isn't the first tattoo tribute Cassidy has gotten for Payne since he died.