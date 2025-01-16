Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy adds two new tribute tattoos to her collection

Wellington, Florida - Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has been spotted on social media with what fans believe to be two new tattoo tributes to the late One Direction star .

Kate Cassidy has been spotted on social media with what may be several new tattoo tributes to her late boyfriend Liam Payne. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kateecass

Having taken a three-month break from social media following Payne's death in October last year, eagle-eyed fans have spotted two mysterious tattoos in one of Kate Cassidy's recent TikTok videos.

In a new video entitled "simple day," Cassidy is seen undergoing her daily routine. She starts the video while putting on makeup before going to the gym, taking her dog Nala out, cooking, and then getting ready for bed again.

It is during the makeup segment that fans have spotted some new tattoos. She has "LP" on her wrist and a "444" tattoo on her hands, both of which may be references to Liam Payne.

"LP" is obvious – Payne's initials – but the "444" reference is a bit different. She referenced the number in her tribute to Liam Payne after his death.

"A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together," Cassidy wrote. "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it."

"It said 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.' Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel."

The number "444" was explained by Cassidy to be "the favorite number sequence of the angels."