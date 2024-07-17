Machine Gun Kelly gets vampire fangs after radical blackout tattoo journey

Los Angeles, California - Having covered a large percentage of his upper body with radical blackout tattoos , Machine Gun Kelly has decide to move forward with future mods. First up: Vampire fangs.

In a radical new body modification, Machine Gun Kelly has got vampire teeth. © Collage: Instagram/Screenshots/@drdanib

Back in mid-June, rapper Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he had finally completed the gruesome and painful process of completely covering his upper body in radical blackout tattoos.

Having described the first round of tattoos as "the most painful [thing] I've ever experienced," MGK was expected by most to halt his body modification at this point. It seems, however, that we were wrong.

Instead, Kelly has gone ahead and got himself an equally radical body modification – permanent vampire teeth, shaved into shape on either side of his mouth.

MGK revealed his vampire fangs on Instagram after commissioning the help of Dr. Dani B, an LA-based cosmetic dentist who specializes in all sorts of different teeth-based services.