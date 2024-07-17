Machine Gun Kelly gets vampire fangs after radical blackout tattoo journey
Los Angeles, California - Having covered a large percentage of his upper body with radical blackout tattoos, Machine Gun Kelly has decide to move forward with future mods. First up: Vampire fangs.
Back in mid-June, rapper Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he had finally completed the gruesome and painful process of completely covering his upper body in radical blackout tattoos.
Having described the first round of tattoos as "the most painful [thing] I've ever experienced," MGK was expected by most to halt his body modification at this point. It seems, however, that we were wrong.
Instead, Kelly has gone ahead and got himself an equally radical body modification – permanent vampire teeth, shaved into shape on either side of his mouth.
MGK revealed his vampire fangs on Instagram after commissioning the help of Dr. Dani B, an LA-based cosmetic dentist who specializes in all sorts of different teeth-based services.
Machine Gun Kelly gets vampire teeth
Dr. Dani B took to Instagram himself to reveal what the 34-year-old rapper and pop star had asked him to do, telling his nearly 72,000 followers that Kelly has "finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted."
"With the blessing of Odin," the Bad Things artist stated in a recent post that showed off his new set of teeth. The post featured a series of pictures, as well as a video of his new vampire fangs, and tagged celebrity tattooist Codey Doran.
Kelly and his on-and-off partner Megan Fox have previously revealed their love to drink each other's blood for "ritual purposes." As a result, speculation quickly spread that this latest body modification might somehow be related.
In response to Machine Gun Kelly's post on Instagram, Dr. Dani B commented that "the fangs are looking [fire]!" Kelly went on to ask them to be sharpened, a request that the doctor seemed more than happy to oblige.
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/Screenshots/@drdanib