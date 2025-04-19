Man turns himself into alien with radical tats and crazy piercings

Antique dealer Diakokudo Nero has covered himself in radical tattoos, body modifications and piercings to transform into a bizarre and somewhat eerie alien.

By Evan Williams

Tokyo, Japan - On paper, Diakokudo Nero is an antiques dealer from Japan, but he has been working on bringing out his true self by embarking on a radical tattoo and body modification journey!

Diakokudo Nero has covered himself in radical tattoos and body modifications to make him look more like an alien.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diakokudo.nero

Nero shares his radical transformation on Instagram, where he has nearly 24,000 followers and goes by @diakokudo.nero, revealing how he has changed his body step-by-step.

Unlike the Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo, whose "Black Alien Project" has seen him rip apart his body in often quite brutal ways, Nero's approach is more calm and laid-back.

He's got a full blackout suit, has shaved his head and tattooed over his face, and even got crazy ear tunnels.

An article in BunShun revealed that his ear-piercing cartilage expansion may be the largest in the world.

Across his social media accounts, Nero likes to share professional photographs and can be seen posing throughout Japan, looking like a stylish if slightly creepy alien.

He has even posed alongside fellow modifier Frankie, from Australia, in some pretty out-there snaps that are well worth checking out.

"I evolve in a corner of the Earth," Nero captioned a picture last year – a corner that is drawing an increasingly impressive online following!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diakokudo.nero

