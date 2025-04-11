Crazy throwback snaps reveal Black Alien's insane tattoo and body mod transformation

Barcelona, Spain - Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo shared a series of extraordinary throwback snaps to a time long before he went through his insane body modification and tattoo transformation.

Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo transformed from a kid, to a handsome young man, to a radically modified extraterrestrial. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Loffredo made a name for himself by transforming from an everyday human into an extraterrestrial being.

From radical new blackout tats to chopping off fingers and mutilating his scalp, he's now a vastly different person.

His changes have been so dramatic, in fact, that he has garnered an incredible following of more than 1.3 million people on Instagram where he goes as @the_black_alien_project.

While we've previously been given glimpses of how he looked a few years ago before he completely changed his appearance, they were fleeting images and offered little of his pre-alien life.

Now, we've got a more detailed look at how he looked not only as a handsome 25-year-old, but as a child as well.

In one snap, Loffredo gave us a glimpse of himself before he had begun his transformation, first a chiseled and handsome selfie, complete with a fully-formed nose and no modifications apart from earrings.

He also showed off a picture of himself as a young schoolboy. While it wasn't clear how old he was in the picture, he seemed to be an endearing little kid who had no clue where his life would lead.

Nowadays, he's leading the body modification world with brutal changes that include a forked tongue, amputated ears, chopped-up lips, and subdermal "horn" implants on his skull.

"There are many people who don't want to understand," he told Channel 4 a few years ago, referring to his transformation.