Most inked woman in the world reveals most painful tattoo
Bridgeport, Connecticut - Esperance Fuerzina has covered more than 99% of her body in radical tattoos and body mods. Yet, there's one place which hurt more to ink than any other.
With nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @modifiedapparition, Esperance Fuerzina is no stranger to radical body modifications and extreme tattoos.
A US army veteran, Fuerzina recently became the Guinness World Record holder for being the most tattooed and body-modded woman in the entire world.
To have achieved such a feat, Fuerzina has covered herself in too many inkings to count and has implemented radical changes such as a split tongue, subdermal implants, piercings, and more.
It, therefore, came as a surprise when she revealed the one tattoo that had caused her more pain and discomfort than any other: The sclera.
Ink addict reveals the most painful tattoo
Esperance Fuerzina said that the sclera was her most painful and uncomfortable experience throughout her body modification journey, and we can understand why.
A sclera tattoo is when ink is injected into the whites of the eyes, effectively tattooing a chosen pattern onto the eyeball itself.
It has been known to be extremely risky, temporarily blinding Australia's most tattooed woman and severely damaging a UK woman's eyesight as well.
"One of the riskiest mods I have is the sclera tattooing – that was a pretty intense modification," LAD Bible cited Fuerzina as saying about her eye tattoos.
"I've also done ink staining on my tongue and my gums as well as splitting my tongue," said Fuerzina. "I am grateful and excited about the future – and of course I am not done."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@modifiedapparition