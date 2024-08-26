Most inked woman in the world reveals most painful tattoo

Bridgeport, Connecticut - Esperance Fuerzina has covered more than 99% of her body in radical tattoos and body mods. Yet, there's one place which hurt more to ink than any other.

Fuerzina has become famous for her radical and extreme tattoos and body mods. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@modifiedapparition

With nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @modifiedapparition, Esperance Fuerzina is no stranger to radical body modifications and extreme tattoos.

A US army veteran, Fuerzina recently became the Guinness World Record holder for being the most tattooed and body-modded woman in the entire world.

To have achieved such a feat, Fuerzina has covered herself in too many inkings to count and has implemented radical changes such as a split tongue, subdermal implants, piercings, and more.

It, therefore, came as a surprise when she revealed the one tattoo that had caused her more pain and discomfort than any other: The sclera.

