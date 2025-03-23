Nine-year-old tattoo artist makes his mark with expert work!

Bangkok, Thailand - Wielding a cumbersome tattoo gun with his small hands swamped in surgical gloves, nine-year-old Napat Mitmakorn expertly inks the pattern of a fanged serpent on a man's upper thigh.

"I want to be a tattoo artist and open my own tattoo parlor," he said in his booth at a Bangkok tattoo expo, where fascinated attendees paused to film his work. "I like art so I like to tattoo."

Tattooing is a centuries-old tradition in Thailand, where tattoo parlors are omnipresent and offer designs ranging from the ancient and spiritual to the modern and profane.

Napat's father Nattawut Sangtong said he introduced his son – who goes by the nickname "Knight" – to the craft of tattooing to swerve the pitfalls of contemporary childhood.

"I just wanted to keep him away from his phone because he was addicted to gaming and had a short attention span," said the 38-year-old, also an amateur tattooist, who works at a block printing factory.

The father-son duo together learned from TikTok tutorials and practiced on paper before graduating to artificial leather simulating human skin, and then the real thing.

Knight said he swiftly picked up the skills because art is his favorite school subject. Recognizing his son's talent, Nattawut now coaches him in two-hour sessions three days a week.

"It's not just tattooing, it's like meditation," Nattawut said.

The pair run a TikTok channel together – "The Tattoo Artist with Milk Teeth" – where they livestream Knight's sessions and sometimes draw hundreds of thousands of viewers with a single clip.