Tattoo addict chops off nose and turns himself into real-life skeleton

Cartago, Colombia - Kalaca has used extreme body modifications and tattoos to completely transform himself from a human being into a demonic living skeleton.

Kalaca has chopped off his nose and ears, and split his tongue in half, in an effort to make himself more than human. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kalacaskulloficial

Boasting nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @kalacaskulloficial, Kalaca has made a name for himself with his radical and often confronting body modifications.

The mods don't start and end with his impressive set of tattoos, which cover nearly his entire body (yes, including his eyes!). Instead, Kalaca has chosen to make some fundamental changes that he'll never be able to reverse.

A cursory scroll through his social media feed will reveal one thing that stands out in particular – his distinct lack of a nose and ears.

Kalaca amputated the front of his nose, as well as both ears, in an attempt to come closer to achieving the goal of becoming a living skeleton.

This continued through his choice of tattoos, which make his face look almost zombie-like, an allusion to not only the brain-eating kind of undead, but those who walk around with no flesh at all.

He has chopped his tongue in half, so that it resembles that of a snake, has embedded bumps beneath his skin, and has a range of piercings as well.