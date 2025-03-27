Black Alien continues radical transformation with next big inking

Barcelona, Spain - Anthony Loffredo has become a worldwide sensation for his radical "Black Alien Project," which has seen him transform into an extraterrestrial being. Now, he's embarking on his next journey.

Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo is embarking on a new journey as part of his radical body modification and tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Loffredo has coated his body in countless tattoos and modifications so radical that they're extremely hard to watch – and certainly permanent.

His more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, have watched him cut off his fingers, scalp himself, and even more.

In recent months, though, he has been relatively quiet, simply getting on with his everyday life and work as a tattooist. He had bloody ears inked on his face and piercings through his amputated nose, but not much else.

Now, in a new post, Loffredo has revealed the next step in his Black Alíen Project Évolution, a process he began around a year ago.

"Full Black Full Body En Process Réevolution," the Black Alien captioned a post earlier this week. "Next round, the stomach."

A video accompanying the message shows Loffredo in a tattoo parlor, bucket hat on his head, getting a brand-new round of blackout on his chest.