Black Alien continues radical transformation with next big inking
Barcelona, Spain - Anthony Loffredo has become a worldwide sensation for his radical "Black Alien Project," which has seen him transform into an extraterrestrial being. Now, he's embarking on his next journey.
Loffredo has coated his body in countless tattoos and modifications so radical that they're extremely hard to watch – and certainly permanent.
His more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, have watched him cut off his fingers, scalp himself, and even more.
In recent months, though, he has been relatively quiet, simply getting on with his everyday life and work as a tattooist. He had bloody ears inked on his face and piercings through his amputated nose, but not much else.
Now, in a new post, Loffredo has revealed the next step in his Black Alíen Project Évolution, a process he began around a year ago.
"Full Black Full Body En Process Réevolution," the Black Alien captioned a post earlier this week. "Next round, the stomach."
A video accompanying the message shows Loffredo in a tattoo parlor, bucket hat on his head, getting a brand-new round of blackout on his chest.
Anthony Loffredo reveals next step in his dramatic makeover
It seems that Loffredo plans on completely blacking out his body yet again, removing all of the inked additions he has made in recent years.
His latest round of modifications is likely to please his fans but unlikely to make it any easier for him to find a traditional job or get relief from the trolls.
"Everyday you find new people who don't understand, who want to judge," Loffredo said on a podcast a few years back. "It's life, not everyone understands everything."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project