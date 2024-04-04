Tattoo addict Remy reveals mindset behind radical face transformation

Lethbridge, Canada - Canadian dad and tattoo artist Remy has been transforming his appearance for years. Now, he has taken to social media to explain the mindset behind his radical body modification.

Tattoo artist Remy has only been able to achieve his unique look by deciding not to care what other people think. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy

Remy has covered his entire body head to toe in radical body mods and tattoos.

Dotted with ink, he shares his extreme transformation with tens of thousands of fans on his Instagram account, answering questions and debunking common misconceptions and myths.



When he isn't working as a tattoo artist, Remy is busy putting time into his work as a social media influencer.

He's on a quest to prove that you can tattoo over black, and he has some pretty grisly body mods to show off to fans as well!

In his characteristically thoughtful style, Remy posted a Wednesday side-by-side of his transformation from 2015 to 2024. Alongside the picture, he shared part of the reason behind his changing looks.