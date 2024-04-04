Tattoo addict Remy reveals mindset behind radical face transformation
Lethbridge, Canada - Canadian dad and tattoo artist Remy has been transforming his appearance for years. Now, he has taken to social media to explain the mindset behind his radical body modification.
Remy has covered his entire body head to toe in radical body mods and tattoos.
Dotted with ink, he shares his extreme transformation with tens of thousands of fans on his Instagram account, answering questions and debunking common misconceptions and myths.
When he isn't working as a tattoo artist, Remy is busy putting time into his work as a social media influencer.
He's on a quest to prove that you can tattoo over black, and he has some pretty grisly body mods to show off to fans as well!
In his characteristically thoughtful style, Remy posted a Wednesday side-by-side of his transformation from 2015 to 2024. Alongside the picture, he shared part of the reason behind his changing looks.
Remy explains how his tattoo journey is linked to personal agency
Remy explained that "one of my main rules for body modification of any kind is that it’s easier to ask forgiveness than beg permission."
Yet, he could not have achieved his unique look without first adopting a mindset that doesn't take criticism to heart. Instead, Remy focuses exclusively on what would be best for his own mental health.
"When it comes to doing what you want with your own life, you should be the only one that gets a say in the matter," he said.
"Our loved ones will still be there at the end of the day... even if it’s hard for them to understand, if you’re worth enough to them, they’ll accept you in the end."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy