Tattoo addict Remy reveals terrifying process behind radically stretched ears

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has covered the vast majority of his body in radical tattoos and body mods. Chief among them are his stretched ears, which sport four holes each.

Remy Schofield showed off his remarkable stretched ear piercings. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Boasting more than 110,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes by @ephemeral__remy, Remy has become known for sharing his remarkable tattoo transformations.

From explaining how to deal with the most extreme tattoo pain to revealing how many hours he has spent under the needle, it comes as quite a surprise that his inkings aren't his most radical feature.

Instead, many point to his dramatically stretched ears, which have been pierced and separated into four holes each. Now, he has revealed the process behind his ear mods and how he reduced the discomfort.

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, Remy responded to a fan's comment asking whether his ear holes hurt much. According to Remy, they weren't too bad at all.