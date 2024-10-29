Tattoo addict Remy reveals terrifying process behind radically stretched ears
Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has covered the vast majority of his body in radical tattoos and body mods. Chief among them are his stretched ears, which sport four holes each.
Boasting more than 110,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes by @ephemeral__remy, Remy has become known for sharing his remarkable tattoo transformations.
From explaining how to deal with the most extreme tattoo pain to revealing how many hours he has spent under the needle, it comes as quite a surprise that his inkings aren't his most radical feature.
Instead, many point to his dramatically stretched ears, which have been pierced and separated into four holes each. Now, he has revealed the process behind his ear mods and how he reduced the discomfort.
In a post on Instagram over the weekend, Remy responded to a fan's comment asking whether his ear holes hurt much. According to Remy, they weren't too bad at all.
Remy dishes on radical ear stretching
"I had these pierced at very small sizes and stretched them up over time," Remy explained. "So they didn't get removed."
"Some people do it that way – I personally recommend stretching them. You can get half-size stretching kits and make the whole journey a lot quicker, easier, and less painful," he added.
"And I just feel like you do less damage all in one go if you stretch it, and yeah, other than that, I have had a lot of fun with them, and they weren't super painful to stretch."
"There was maybe a little bit of discomfort sometimes, but no, they are pretty easy, one of the easiest things to stretch."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy