Tattoo addict Remy reveals tragic tale behind radical head ink
Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield, known to be one of the most heavily inked people in Canada, has shared the devastating story behind his iconic head tattoo.
Remy, who goes by @ephemberal_remy, has an adoring fan base of more than 68,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares his radical body modification journey and offers tattoo advice.
Over the last couple of months, Remy has doubled down on his campaign to prove you can ink over black and even shared the mindset behind his transformation.
Yet, one question remained unanswered - the meaning behind the tattoo on the back of his head.
Now, mere weeks after explaining a tattoo he got for his father, Remy shared that the rose he has inked into the back of his head is a tribute to the late mother of his son.
Remy's tattoo a tribute to his son's late mother
"It's been eight years now since I said goodbye to the mother of my son," Remy explained in a touching post on Instagram. "My son's mother spent most of her life fighting a battle against Crohn's disease, and later developed cancer in her stomach, which ultimately took her life at the young age of 25."
He shared that despite having been separated before she passed, "there was still a lot of love there, and a unique respect for one of the strongest people I have ever known."
"A few days after she passed, @tattoosbylee brought me into his shop before it opened to give me this tattoo in honor of her, and it's one I'll take to the grave for the both of us."
"In memory of the strongest person I've ever known; her fight is over now may she rest and peace."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy