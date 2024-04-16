Tattoo addict Remy reveals tragic tale behind radical head ink

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield, known to be one of the most heavily inked people in Canada, has shared the devastating story behind his iconic head tattoo .

Remy's famous head tattoo is actually a touching tribute to the mother of his son. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy

Remy, who goes by @ephemberal_remy, has an adoring fan base of more than 68,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares his radical body modification journey and offers tattoo advice.

Over the last couple of months, Remy has doubled down on his campaign to prove you can ink over black and even shared the mindset behind his transformation.

Yet, one question remained unanswered - the meaning behind the tattoo on the back of his head.

Now, mere weeks after explaining a tattoo he got for his father, Remy shared that the rose he has inked into the back of his head is a tribute to the late mother of his son.