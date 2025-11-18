Tattoo addict who inked eyeball shut shocks with insane throwback snap

Toronto, Canada - Ink-addicted influencer Mary Magdalene has shocked her fans with a new and unrecognizable throwback snap showing off how she looked before her many extreme tattoos .

Ink addict Mary Magdalene has shared the radical tattoo transformation she's taken in an incredible throwback snap to before her many mods. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@1800leavemaryalone

Mary Magdalene has covered most of her body in radical tattoos and body modifications, including ink on both eyeballs and more than $400,000 worth of plastic surgery.

As she shares her journey towards becoming a "mutant hybrid apocalyptic otherworldly goddess," Magdalene has managed to gather herself a sizable following of more than 200,000 people on Instagram.

Earlier this year, she went crazy viral when a botched eyeball tattoo ended up drying beneath her eyelid – effectively gluing her eye shut.

"Right now, I still can't fully open my eye. My eyeball is fully bruised, bloodshot, and swollen," she said at the time. "There's a big clump in the corner that isn’t spreading – it's like it's stuck there."

In an image she has now shared with Jam Press, which was then published by the Sun, Magdalene has shared an entirely new image of herself.

The throwback snap shows off the wild extent of the changes that she's gone through, not just in terms of her extreme tattoos but also her insane body modifications.

Her lips are far smaller, and the shape of her face quite different. Now rocking multicolored hair, Magdalene is seen in the old photo with long, blonde hair – and not an inch of ink in sight.

"People judge the hell out of you," Magdalene said of the many trolls she's faced both online and off.