Most tattooed mom in Britain says Halloween is the one night she doesn't have to hide her face

Kidderminster, UK - Ink addicted mom Melissa Sloan, known to many as Britain's most tattooed woman, said Halloween is the one night every year that she doesn't have to hide her face.

Melissa "Missy" Sloan said Halloween is the one night of the year when she doesn't have to hide her face. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284

Melissa "Missy" Sloan has covered her body in more than 800 tattoos, many of them at-home jobs she applied after being barred from her local tattoo parlor.

As a result of her remarkable transformation, which she blames on addiction, Missy has experienced a tragic amount of discrimination and prejudice, and has struggled at times to even spend time with her children.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she had to stay home for Mother's Day because of her tattoos, and claimed she is "unable to leave [the] country" due to issues with identification and visas.

Now, she has opened up about the experiences she's had on and around Halloween because of her unique appearance.

"I don't need to dress up because of my face – people say I look scary enough," Missy said of her Halloween experiences in an interview with What's the Jam.

"I've had people say I look like a freak, or even a gang member," Missy went on. "I just take the kids trick-or-treating as I am. My kids know I'm unique. I just stay in the background."

Her comments contrast to a claim she made last year, when Missy fretted that she has to hide at Halloween because local children are "too scared" of her.