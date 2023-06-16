Tattoo and body modification fanatic can taste two things at once!

A tattoo and body modification fanatic is making TikTok users squirm with a viral ASMR video on TikTok where she shows off quite the trick with her split tongue.

Kierstyn Milligan aka Orylan shows off a taste-testing trick with her bifurcated tongue. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@orylanasmr

Kierstyn Milligan, who goes by Orylan on social media, has been making waves online due to her unique looks and interesting stories.

But it's the tattoo and body mod enthusiast's split tongue that's making TikTok users squirm as of late!

In a video that's garnered over 24 million views, Orylan is seen squirting two different flavors of sour gel candy on each side of her split tongue, which she previously has admitted was quite the painful procedure.

"They did not taste too different," Orylan says in the clip.

Per the New York Post, the heavily tattooed woman previously shared: "I’ve had my tongue split for about two years now," adding, "It cost only $700 and the process is numbing it with lidocaine and slicing it open, then sewing it back up on each side."

Having a bifurcated tongue apparently allows Orylan to taste two different things at once.