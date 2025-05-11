Tattoo fanatic blacks out entire body and gives himself demon horns

This ink fanatic has covered his entire body in a massive blackout tattoo , even his eyeballs. Yet, it's his insane body modifications that have truly transformed his appearance.

Steve Michaud has completely transformed his body through the use of extensive blackout tattoos and radical body modifications. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@darkenodd

Steve Michaud made it his mission to look like a real-life demon.

Piercings, black-out tattoos, and even inked eyeballs are just part of the story.

What truly makes him stand out even among body mod enthusiasts, though, are the subdermal implants on his forehead, which give the impression of budding horns.

He is not the only one out there to have completely transformed his body by covering it in tattoos, as well as piercings and silicon implants.

Australian Amber Luke, for example, got eyeball tattoos that nearly blinded her, helping add to the "Dragon lady" aesthetic that she's going for.

Kalaca has used insane body mods to transform himself into a demonic living skeleton, including the decision to cut off his nose and both ears.

The most iconic of all extreme body modders, though, is of course Anthony Loffredo, whose Black Alien Project is world-famous.