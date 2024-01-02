Tattooed granny hits back at haters: "Regretting what? All this beauty?"

Despite being trolled and bullied online by haters who criticize her plentiful tattoos and body mods, Left-Handed Granny says that she'll never regret her look.

By Evan Williams

With more tattoos than you could shake a stick at and nearly 30 piercings, an extreme body mod enthusiast who goes by Left-Handed Granny has been a constant target for trolls and haters.

This TikToker has clapped back against haters who said she'd "regret" her tattoos.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lefthanded_granny

At 41, the TikToker is definitely on the young side for a grandmother, but she's had plenty of time to rack up an impressive array of ink, piercings, and much more.

This, however, has made her a target for users who disapprove of her choices, or think she'll end up filled with regret. In one case, Left-Handed Granny decided to slap back, delivering one withering response.

In a TikTok post responding to a commenter who had said, "We all know that you are regretting," she had the perfect reply.

"Regretting what? All this beauty? Nuh-uh, there are no regrets here, baby. Nah, thank you, appreciate it."

Left-Handed Granny continues to fight haters

This is not the first time that the quick-witted TikToker took on her haters. In another post, Left-Handed Granny picked a particularly mean-spirited comment that read: "Who would want to look like you?"

"I hope nobody, I don't wanna look like you either," she explained. "I don't wanna look like the skinny b****es, I don't wanna look like the fat motherf***ers, I don't want to look like a man, I don't want to look like f***ing female."

"I don't want to wear certain colors, I don't want to eat certain foods, I don't wanna do a lot of stuff because I am me, I am an original person, and I do what I want to do."

TikToker Left-Handed Granny is unfazed by criticism

Some tattoo and body mod fanatics have faced difficulties on account of their looks.

Whether it's having trouble finding a driving instructor, or a constant struggle to find jobs, there's often a price to pay for indulging in this passion.

But as Left-Handed Granny will always stress, it's one worth paying to be who you truly want to be.

