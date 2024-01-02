Tattooed granny hits back at haters: "Regretting what? All this beauty?"

With more tattoos than you could shake a stick at and nearly 30 piercings, an extreme body mod enthusiast who goes by Left-Handed Granny has been a constant target for trolls and haters.

This TikToker has clapped back against haters who said she'd "regret" her tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lefthanded_granny

At 41, the TikToker is definitely on the young side for a grandmother, but she's had plenty of time to rack up an impressive array of ink, piercings, and much more.

This, however, has made her a target for users who disapprove of her choices, or think she'll end up filled with regret. In one case, Left-Handed Granny decided to slap back, delivering one withering response.

In a TikTok post responding to a commenter who had said, "We all know that you are regretting," she had the perfect reply.

"Regretting what? All this beauty? Nuh-uh, there are no regrets here, baby. Nah, thank you, appreciate it."