Tattooed twins ink each other in crazy social media moment

Springfield, Massachusetts - A pair of inked twins, one of whom is a professional tattoo artist, took to social media to share a touching moment in which they tattooed each other.

Moe Butler has made a name for herself tattooing for a studio in Springfield, Massachusetts, scoring thousands of followers on Instagram as @moemoezart – but few projects are this personal.

"Who doesn't love a little bug action?" she captioned a video that showed her posing alongside her sister a few weeks ago.

The clip showed the two of them standing side-by-side, tattooed up and looking tough. It quickly swapped to a close-up of her sister's arm, complete with a brand-new tattoo of a beetle.

"Got to tattoo my twin today," Moe wrote over the video in a gothic-looking font, as her crowd of followers filled the comments with excitement over the new inking.

"I've gotten so many compliments on my bug!" commented Moe's sister below the post, alongside a number of emojis. "The bug is [fire]," Moe responded. "Solid pick."

Fellow tattoo influencer Sadie Riendeau also commented on Moe's post, praising her work and asking "Ummm, so your twins hot, what's the @?"

Riendeau made waves herself earlier this year when she and her girlfriend Hannah Hansman had magnets implanted under their skin as a display of commitment to one another.

"Hannah was nervous, but it didn’t take much convincing at all when I explained that we could connect them to one another," Riendeau told What's The Jam at the time.