Tattooed mom has to hide on Halloween: "My tattoos already scare the kids"
Kidderminster, UK - Melissa Sloan has covered her body in more than 800 tattoos, many of which coat her face like a mask. As a result, she feels it necessary to hide on Halloween.
Over the years since she began her radical tattoo transformation, Sloan has faced many challenges and complications.
From being banned from her children's nativity play to struggling with back-to-school activities and learning to drive, Sloan has found that her tattoo addiction has had a huge impact on her life.
Now, she has shared a slightly different complication – being forced to hide in the bushes on Halloween to avoid scaring the kids.
"I don't need a Halloween costume – my tattoos already scare the kids enough as it is," Sloan was quoted by The Sun as having said.
"They are creeped out by my appearance daily, but I have to be extra cautious during the spooky season," she explained. "It makes me upset that I can't enjoy Halloween fully with my own children."
Britain's most tattooed mom avoids Halloween
As a result, Sloan often employs a thick layer of makeup to help cover up her face tattoos. While it works to an extent, it doesn't make the spooky season any easier.
"As for my own house, when I open the door to give out sweets, kids sometimes run off," Sloan said. "Others won’t even bother trick or treating at my place at all."
"It's a shame people can't just understand my facial art and not instantly become cautious."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284