Tattooed mom has to hide on Halloween: "My tattoos already scare the kids"

Kidderminster, UK - Melissa Sloan has covered her body in more than 800 tattoos , many of which coat her face like a mask. As a result, she feels it necessary to hide on Halloween.

Melissa Sloan has covered her entire body in radical tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284

Over the years since she began her radical tattoo transformation, Sloan has faced many challenges and complications.

From being banned from her children's nativity play to struggling with back-to-school activities and learning to drive, Sloan has found that her tattoo addiction has had a huge impact on her life.

Now, she has shared a slightly different complication – being forced to hide in the bushes on Halloween to avoid scaring the kids.

"I don't need a Halloween costume – my tattoos already scare the kids enough as it is," Sloan was quoted by The Sun as having said.

"They are creeped out by my appearance daily, but I have to be extra cautious during the spooky season," she explained. "It makes me upset that I can't enjoy Halloween fully with my own children."