UK's most tattooed mom barred from back-to-school activities due to ink

By Evan Williams

Kidderminster, UK - Melissa Sloan, considered by many to be Britain's most tattooed mom, was banned from attending her children's back-to-school activities on account of her radical ink.

Melissa Sloan has been unable to participate in her kid's back-to-school activities. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284 Over the last few years, Melissa, who likes to go as "Missy," has covered her body from head to toe with more than 800 tattoos, many of which were self-done after she was banned from her local parlor. Since beginning her journey, Missy has admitted to becoming addicted to inking, leading to a number of unfortunate consequences. She has been banned from nativity plays, funerals, and even churches. As a result, Missy has found herself in the headlines many times over the years, and she even considered quitting tattooing at one point. Now, she's facing yet another challenge on account of her inking addiction.

Missy banned from back-to-school events due to tattoos

Missy (l.) is reportedly heartbroken after being unable to take her kids out for the back-to-school activities that most families take for granted. © Screenshot/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284 The 47-year-old is reportedly heartbroken after being unable to take her kids out for the back-to-school activities that most families take for granted. "I feel heartbroken that I can't take my kids back to school supply shopping," the Mirror cites Sloan as saying. "I avoid going to the shops most of the time – my partner does most of our food shops – but it’s particularly painful not to be able to partake in such a common parental activity."

"I would love to go out with my kids and help them choose supplies, but strangers won’t leave me alone," Missy said. "When we're in the children's or back-to-school section in shops, other parents stare. Their children point at me – some of them laugh or start crying when they see me because they are scared."