UK's most tattooed dad reveals which part of his body he won't get inked

Essex, UK - Keith Gordon richly deserves his title as "Britain's most tattooed dad" – but there are some extremes even he won't go to.

Keith Gordon won't get eye tattoos, despite covering his entire body in ink. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@keithgordon13

In an interview with the Daily Star, the father-of-three from Romford in the UK shared that while he isn't scared of body modification, there are some things that he'd rather avoid.

While he has had his eyelids tatted-up – a painful and risky process – the 67-year-old revealed where he draws the line: "I wouldn't get my eyeballs tattooed – the actual whites of the eyes."

Eye tattoos are considered very high risk procedures, it was only recently that stories started appearing of people going temporarily blind, or suffering severe sight loss from getting them done.

With that in mind, it seems that Keith Gordon's fears and concerns are justified. He attributed the risk with the fact that eye tattoos are an "unknown territory" that he considers too dangerous.

"It's not been done long enough to be sure it's not dangerous," he explained. "Also, I don't really feel the need for it as I'm so heavily covered anyway - I don't need to have that sort of risk."