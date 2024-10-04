Ultra-tattooed mom reveals most radical and gruesome body mod plans yet

Doncaster, UK - Becky Holt has covered her entire body in radical tattoos , but she has yet to move forward with many other body modifications. This is set to change, though, with her most radical one to date!

Becky Holt is about to embark on her most radical body modification yet. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

With more than 157,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @becky_holt__, the former model has quickly become known to many as one of Britain's most tattooed people.

Despite her transformation leading her into the gaze of people like Rishi Sunak and even a vast TV audience, and the many grisly ink-based stories she has shared, Holt has yet to truly dive into the body mod world.

Now, Holt has revealed in a recent documentary that she plans on getting a body mod so radical that she was scared to even tell her brother about it!



In a short documentary produced by Truly as part of their Hooked on the Look series, Holt reveals that she plans on getting her tongue split.