Ultra-tattooed mom reveals most radical and gruesome body mod plans yet
Doncaster, UK - Becky Holt has covered her entire body in radical tattoos, but she has yet to move forward with many other body modifications. This is set to change, though, with her most radical one to date!
With more than 157,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @becky_holt__, the former model has quickly become known to many as one of Britain's most tattooed people.
Despite her transformation leading her into the gaze of people like Rishi Sunak and even a vast TV audience, and the many grisly ink-based stories she has shared, Holt has yet to truly dive into the body mod world.
Now, Holt has revealed in a recent documentary that she plans on getting a body mod so radical that she was scared to even tell her brother about it!
In a short documentary produced by Truly as part of their Hooked on the Look series, Holt reveals that she plans on getting her tongue split.
Becky Holt reveals radical new body modification plans
"The purpose of today is to tell my brother that I am thinking about having my tongue split," Holt explains in the video. "I'm quite scared actually, because I think he's going to kick off."
Holt is then pictured at a café talking to her brother, who asks her the question we'd all ask: "Is it dangerous?" Her brother then looks particularly shocked and uncomfortable as she explains the risks.
"You could lose your tongue," she says with a cheeky expression on her face. "It could heal, get gangrene, and fall off. I couldn't be able to speak again, you could be left with a lisp, so yeah, there's obviously a danger."
"Because it's my body and my choice," Holt tells him when her brother asks her why she wants to do it. "So they just cut the tongue in half, and they sew it down the side so it doesn't stitch back together."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__