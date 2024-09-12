Britain's most tattooed woman dishes on surprisingly "brutal" 4-hour ink session

Doncaster, UK - Becky Holt has covered herself in so many tattoos and body modifications that many believe her to be the most tattooed woman in Britain. Now, she has revealed her most extreme inking yet.

Becky Holt has revealed her most painful and "brutal" tattoo yet. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

Becky Holt has made a name for herself by sharing clips and shots of her radical body mod and tattoo transformation with her more than 157,000 Instagram followers on her page, @becky_holt__.

In recent months, she has suddenly found herself in the mainstream spotlight after meeting former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a television set days before he was voted out of office.



Since then, she has revealed all sorts of tidbits about her radical body mods. Most recently, she spilled that she'd never ink the soles of her feet despite getting all sorts of intimate tattoos.

Now, Holt has revealed a brand-new addition to her body art arsenal. Her new hand tattoos took more than four hours and were the most challenging inking experience she's ever gone through.

Taking to Instagram, Becky Holt shared a picture of her latest tat, which she called "brutal" and the "most painful" tattoo she's ever done.